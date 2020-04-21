Find a complete list of data pertaining to COVID-19 for every county in Idaho at this shortened web link: bit.ly/34Pu2gS, or by searching for CALS Rural Studies Program in you web browser.
Open for business
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- World’s largest hornet sighted in Washington
- Pullman man dies from injuries sustained in two-car crash
- Idaho board approves criteria to reopen schools
- CREC churches will ignore isolation orders if not lifted soon
- UI faculty union calls for admin pay cuts
- Group plans to protest Moscow’s COVID-19 constraints
- NRS to distribute tens of thousands of PPE
- Idaho board approves criteria to reopen schools
- Linda Ruth Robinette
- An Ivy League future awaits Moscow High School senior
Your guide to the best businesses in the region