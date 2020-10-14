Running for: Idaho Fifth District State Senator

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 59

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from University of Idaho; Ph.D. in chemical engineering from University of Massachusetts

Work experience: Started a software company that manages oil refineries’ energy consumption, sold it after about 20 years of running it; started and runs a software company that provides e-commerce for small grocery stores

Political experience: Idaho Fifth District State Senator 2018 to present; Latah County Democrats chairman for six years before senate position

How long lived in area: 44 years, including last 22 years

Family: Married, two children

Website: davidnelsonforidaho.com

Facebook: David Nelson, Idaho State Senator - District 5

Tags

Recommended for you