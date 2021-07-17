Moscow is considering changes to its city code to allow increased child-to-provider ratios in day cares and also remove hurdles for potential day care employees who have admitted to a misdemeanor drug crime that did not result in charges, or who have been charged with minor alcohol offenses.
The proposed changes, discussed Thursday at Moscow City Hall, were presented for public input by city employees in collaboration with local day care providers.
The change to the points system governing child-to-provider ratios allowable in Moscow day care facilities generated the most discussion.
“This, basically when you break it down, allows for one more child per age group than what’s currently allowed,” said administration specialist Katie Short, who led the meeting,
For example, she said, a single provider would now be allowed to care for four infants ages 3 years old or younger, instead of the three currently allowed.
Some in the audience raised concerns about the shift.
“I have an 11 1/2-month-old who is mobile but not directional and that concerns me a little bit, that it would go from three to four (children per provider),” Moscow parent Dulce Kersting-Lark said. “I totally am empathetic to the struggle of our care providers to find staffing and to have enough room to even have our infants ... but I’m not sure changing the code is how we solve that problem.”
Short said these facilities would still be required to be equipped with the appropriate strollers or cribs to manage the children they have and noted day care facilities have the option to maintain smaller ratios.
Another pair of proposed changes would make it so admission to a misdemeanor drug crime that did not result in charges and certain minor alcohol charges, like a violation of open container laws, would no longer disqualify a person from working in a Moscow day care.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry said currently, anyone who admits to a misdemeanor drug crime like possession of marijuana, is disallowed from working in a day care, even if they never had a day in court.
Genevieve Brown, owner of Miss Genny’s Wonder Town day care center, said she was the person who suggested this aspect of city code be changed.
“If someone’s not convicted of a crime, I don’t think it should count against them,” Brown said. “Because I just feel like if you are a city council member and a chief of police enforcing code, you should also be following due process.”
Some revisions, like the elimination of a “registered day care” designation for facilities with four or five children, or the adoption of state code defining a school-age child as anyone between the ages of 5 and 21, garnered little discussion.
Other proposed changes would require providers to complete 12 hours of training annually and would allow licensed providers between the ages of 14 and 18 to be counted in provider-to-child ratios — though these young providers may not be left unsupervised.
Short said a final revision concerning vaccination exemptions simply brings Moscow’s code in line with state’s.
“Currently, our city code states that you can only have a vaccination exemption if it endangers the life of a child,” Short said. “We felt that, considering this last year, we would go to the state standard on that and allow for religious, medical or other exemptions.”
Short said the effort to change city code concerning day cares began more than a year ago, but was put on hold because of the pandemic. She said many of the changes are meant to either amend code for the sake of clarity, or to remove portions that have come to be outdated.
She said the next step in the process is to run the proposed changes by City Attorney Mia Bautista’s office for review. Pending her approval, the changes will be placed before the Moscow City Council.
