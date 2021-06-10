Day of Remembrance

Dave Irving delivered a speech on Memorial Day in Viola. He left the crowd of several dozen with these thoughts: “No. 1, remember what this day is for. Remember those who sacrificed their lives so you may live yours in Liberty and Freedom for all. No. 2, remember to teach your children, and you’re grandchildren, our nation’s history, our true American 1776 history. Make sure they know what this day of remembrance means for us all.”

