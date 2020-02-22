Local participation in the 40 Days for Life campaign will begin this week.
The 40 Days for Life is a peaceful, highly focused, non-denominational initiative that includes 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities and grassroots educational outreach.
The local campaign will feature a peaceful 40-day prayer vigil starting Wednesday in the public right-of-way outside the Pullman Planned Parenthood at 1525 SE King Drive.
All prayer vigil participants are asked to sign a statement of peace, pledging to conduct themselves in a Christ-like manner at all times.
The campaign will end April 5.
The campaign started in 2004 in College Station-Bryan, Texas. According to Shawn Carney, campaign president, more than a million people, representing 19,000 churches, have participated in 25 previously coordinated campaigns.
For more information about 40 Days for Life in Pullman, visit: 40daysforlife.com/pullman.