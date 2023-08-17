Do people who raft and fish near Riggins need a bigger boat?

Well, the Salmon River is home to some nonnative predatory fish, but fear not, sharks are not among them.

That’s according to Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston. The agency’s phones lit up Monday with reports of a shark that apparently washed up on a beach near Riggins. Agency personnel dispatched to investigate determined the reports to be accurate — at least in part. They did indeed find a dead and aptly named salmon shark.

