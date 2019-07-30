Deary Friendship Days, the city of Deary’s annual celebration, begins at 6 a.m. Saturday with breakfast at the Old Fire Hall on Main Street.
Events include a fun run at 7 a.m.; a parade at 10 a.m.; children’s games and silent auction hosted by the Whitpie Lions Club 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deary City Park; quilt show and raffle 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Deary Community Center; volleyball and car show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Deary High School football field; live music by Beargrass in the park 1-3:30 p.m.; lumberjack contest 1-4 p.m.; and a street dance 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. outside of Fuzzy’s Bar and Grill. Visit the Whitepine Lions Club Facebook page for a full list of events and times.