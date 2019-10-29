A 63-year-old Deary man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on State Highway 3 four miles south of Clarkia, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The release states Bruce Bogar was driving a 1994 Subaru Justy southbound at about 4:14 p.m. when he crossed the centerline, exited the roadway on the east shoulder and traveled about 596 feet down the embankment before coming to rest.
Bogar was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and the investigation is ongoing.