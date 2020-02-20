Once a brick-and-mortar structure, the Deary post office has provided services in a large postal vehicle since June, which has caused difficulties for some residents.
Ernie Swanson, communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service in Seattle, said the post office, on the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue, was determined to be in significant need of upgrades and maintenance, so it shut down the office.
He said customers can pick up their mail, buy stamps, send parcels and do other business at the vehicle located about one block away from the former post office building.
Swanson said the postal vehicle is a temporary solution and the plan is to find an existing building in town or a piece of property to purchase and build a new post office.
Swanson said he believes those decisions will be made in the near future and that USPS facilities personnel are looking at the options.
“Right now, we’re in a temporary situation, but we hope we can resolve that fairly soon,” he said.
He said he does not know what is wrong with the former post office building, just that he was told it is no longer suitable.
Deary postmaster Karen Kjelgaard said she was not allowed to discuss the situation with the media.
Alane Watkins, a Deary resident, said the post office building closure has impacted her home-based eBay business because she would typically ship a great deal of packages.
“I have cut way back on my shipping because they don’t have the room to store it,” Watkins said. “I don’t have time to drive to Troy (the next closest post office).”
She said she is not listing any bulky items because she does not want to drive somewhere to ship them. She said a Deary post office employee told her that the number of packages being shipped from the post office truck is significantly fewer than at the former post office.
“We do ask our customers to bear with us,” Swanson said. “We know it’s probably not terribly convenient for them, but (it’s) one of those things we have to work our way through.”
