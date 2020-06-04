With graduation little more than a week away, one Deary High School graduate has ambitious plans for a future in neuroscience but said it will be difficult to say goodbye to her hometown and school.
Deary senior Matteya Proctor said she has already enrolled at Washington State University and has been accepted into an undergraduate research program that allows students pursuing a bachelor’s degree to work in a lab setting starting in their freshman year. While she’s excited to begin her college career, Proctor said the goodbye will be bittersweet.
“I’m a little bit different, probably, from most high school students in the fact that I didn’t hate high school, and I’m not super excited for it to be over,” she said. “I love learning, and education and academics have always been a really big thing for me but, through high school, sports were what got me through.”
Proctor said she has participated in four sports each of the four years she attended Deary High School, including cross country, track, volleyball and basketball. She said one of the most sharply felt effects of school closures related to the coronavirus pandemic was the cancellation of her senior track and field season.
While the fate of collegiate fall sports still seems a bit undetermined at the moment, Proctor said she hopes to join the WSU’s club volleyball team which she said falls somewhere in the margins between an official WSU-sponsored team and an intramural team.
Taylor Gregg, a classmate, teammate and friend of Proctor for three years, said Proctor is a natural leader of any team she’s a part of.
“To be on her team is really awesome — she’s really a team player, she likes to motivate everybody else on her team,” Gregg said. “She definitely is a very good role model and leader for everybody else.”
English teacher Chris Wadley said she’s been working with Proctor since the seventh grade and her leadership skills are evident even in a regular classroom setting. She said Proctor is uniquely inquisitive with a rare gift for listening, noting her classmates often seek her out for advice.
Wadley said Proctor “is not nerdy-smart, she is brilliant-smart.”
“She is an amazing young lady with the whole world in front of her — she’s exciting to teach because she just wants to know more all the time,” Wadley said. “She’s just never OK with what you presented, she wants to take it a little bit further and know why and know how. It’s wonderful — it’s very challenging in a really rewarding way.”
Graduating with 11 other students, Proctor said her class is extremely tight-knit — like a family — and she will be sad to see this chapter of her life come to a close. However, she hopes that this next year will be the first step down a path that will lead to a busy career as a research neuroscientist.
Wadley said she has no doubts that her now-former student is destined for great things.
“In over 20 years of teaching, she definitely is a standout for sure — I will miss her,” Wadley said. “I know it’s cliche to say that it’s been a privilege but this time it really has been.”
Deary’s graduation ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. June 13 in the school’s gymnasium. The event is ticketed and only open on invitation to allow for better adherence to state and federal social distancing guidelines.
Scott Jackson can be reached by email to sjackson@dnews.com.