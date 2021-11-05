Deary Junior-Senior High School is using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to fund a tutoring program staffed mostly by students.
The three-tier system, called “Response to Intervention,” has decreased the number of failing grades for 6-12 graders at the school by more than 60 percent in just one year, according to Kendrick Jared, superintendent of the Whitepine School District and principal at Deary High School.
The program is being implemented to address pandemic-related learning loss, which schools across the nation are continuing to grapple with.
“We’re doubling down on it after seeing such positive results,” Jared said. “We’re still tweaking things because it’s new, but I’m looking at hiring a new person to continue providing support.”
Students with an overall grade below 60 percent are lumped into tier 3 of the program, meaning they’re required to go to tutoring for three hours per week.
Those in tier 2, with an overall grade between 60-69 percent, are strongly encouraged to go to tutoring for two hours a week. Students in tier 1 could benefit from tutoring availability but are not required to use the services.
Every Monday, students log their grades by tracking what their grade point average is and what classes they have A’s, B’s, C’s, D’s or F’s in. They also disclose what they’re struggling in, what they’re doing well in and what they need to do better.
“The kids are providing that feedback on their own,” Jared said.
With the use of federal funds, the school was able to hire someone just to manage the tutoring program and keep track of students who begin to slip before they start “getting into the D or F range.”
The program’s coordinator, Tiffany Delphous, meets with the students on a weekly basis to discuss their classes and what they need to do in order to be successful. She also manages the data and schedules tutoring appointments.
Delphous said she ran some reports at the end of the first quarter and compared them to grades from this time last year. She’s also tracked class movements from year to year.
“Just in the numbers, there’s been a significant change,” she said. “But there’s also been a change in the student’s attitudes. They’re a lot more optimistic about working on their grades and a little more self-aware.”
There were 80 F’s among secondary students for the first quarter of the 2020 school year, according to data provided by Jared. For the first quarter of the 2021 school year, there were 29 F’s.
And the tutors, which are predominantly students, get paid for their work in the program. Some adults provide help with tutoring before and after school.
One of the tutors, Delainee Ellsworth, is a junior at the high school and has been working for the program since it started. She says this year has been full of successes.
“I really love getting to know younger students and being able to teach them in this room,” Ellsworth said. “It’s really great to see the progress they’ve made overall.”
The tutoring room itself was remodeled and designed to be more comfortable, featuring food, coffee and couches.
The work is great practice for Ellsworth, who plans to pursue teaching after she graduates. She said the experience has given her a new respect for teachers and staff.
“I think it’s really important for our school,” she said. “It really goes to show how much Deary cares about its students.”
When the funding runs out, Jared said he believes the school will continue operating the program after seeing how beneficial it’s been.
To keep it going, the school will have to figure out a way to budget it in its general fund.
“Seeing how successful it’s been in the short period of time since launching it, I’m hoping it will only get better and this program will stick around for as long as we can keep it going,” Delphous said.
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.