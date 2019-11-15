The city of Deary will receive an $89,000 Idaho Community Development Block Grant to construct an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom facility at its city park on Main Street, according to an Idaho Department of Commerce news release.
Gov. Brad Little announced eight ICDBG awards will be distributed to benefit community and economic development and improve public parks in cities and counties throughout Idaho.
Megan Funke, Deary city clerk/treasurer, said the existing restroom, which is attached to the park’s gazebo, is not ADA-compliant and in poor condition.
Funke said the new prefabricated restroom will be installed next year and will sit closer to the street than the current restroom so it can be more conveniently accessed. She said the plan is to eventually demolish the existing bathroom.
The city, which is required to provide at least a $5,000 match, is trying to keep the project as close to $89,000 as possible, Funke said.