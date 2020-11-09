In an instant, 102 years of history crumpled into the Palouse River as a fire destroyed the Manning-Rye Covered Bridge near Colfax on Labor Day.
Since then, local and state agencies have partnered to make sure the debris from the bridge and fire did not harm the surrounding environment.
It started when the Whitman Conservation District fielded a call from a resident who asked what was being done about the bridge debris.
Brian Bell, district manager for the conservation district, said there was no real plan at the time, so he began to call the Washington State Department of Ecology.
The debris posed several risks. Bell said the wood from the Manning-Rye Bridge could have been treated with creosote, which is a pollutant. After time, that creosote could leach into the water and cause water quality problems.
Additionally, Bell said the debris could make its way downstream and cause damage to another bridge.
If something was going to be done, it needed to be done quickly. Removing debris is much easier when the river is low, and the approaching winter weather will raise the water level.
Whitman Conservation District began coordinating with Washington Department of Ecology, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Department of Fish and Wildlife to get funding and work through the permitting process required to take on this project.
Given all the government agencies that had to be involved, Bell said it was “pretty amazing” to be able to start the project within two months.
Brook Beeler, regional director for the Department of Ecology, also commended the efforts to get all the departments on the same page. She said the Whitman Conservation District applied for and received funding from a Department of Ecology grant to help pay for the project.
She said they worked with a contractor to lift debris out of the Palouse River using a crane.
The project began toward the end of October and by this week all of the debris has been removed from the water, Bell said. He said on Thursday the remaining debris on the shoreline still needs to be taken to the landfill. Thus far, approximately 59,000 pounds have been taken to the landfill.
Bell said the Whitman Conservation District can use remaining funds to reseed and replant native grass and trees along the shoreline.
The Manning Fire that destroyed the bridge burned 2,685 acres including the grass pasture and vegetation near the river. Reseeding will prevent weeds from sprouting up, Bell said. Staff will also replant native cottonwood trees in the area.
Bell said the Whitman Conservation District helps landowners with natural resource issues such as water quality issues and riparian restoration.
