The theme of next week’s Locust Blossom Festival in Kendrick is “Tiger Memories,” and the grand marshals of the festival’s annual parade share a longtime connection to their community and its high school.

The festival, a one-day event happening May 20, annually chooses parade grand marshals from both Kendrick and nearby Juliaetta. This year, the marshalls are Don and Ann Park from Kendrick and Dawn Quigley from Juliaetta.

Ann Parks said she and her husband were one year apart in school and each graduated from Kendrick High School as student body president and valedictorian in back-to-back years in the early 1970s.

