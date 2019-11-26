The Idaho Fish and Game office for the Clearwater Regions announced in a news release Friday that a white-tailed buck had been shot with only its head removed near Milepost 14 on the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
It is estimated the deer was killed near or on Nov. 15.
Citizens Against Poaching has posted a reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual, or individuals responsible for this crime.
Anyone who saw persons wading the river in this area, or a vehicle parked for a prolonged period is asked to pass on the information by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline (800) 632-5999, the regional IDFG office or a local Sheriff’s Department.