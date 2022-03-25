Americans need to overcome their divisions and strengthen democracy in the wake of European unrest, COVID-19 stressors and unprecedented political unrest across the country, according to retired U.S. Marine Corps general and former U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis.
The visit from Pullman-born Mattis on Thursday at Bryan Hall Auditorium on the Washington State University campus was part of the Foley Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series.
“The Foley Institute’s nonpartisan stance right now is a healthy, heartening and productive antidote to the scorching rhetoric that we sometimes hear in our political discourse across the land,” Mattis said. “We are living in a tough time.”
The four-star general originally agreed to come speak at the Foley Institute in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans and the talk was postponed.
Thursday’s lecture was the institute’s first major in-person event since COVID-19 restrictions went in place, said Foley Institute Director Cornell Clayton. He said the topic, “Democracy at home and abroad,” couldn’t be more timely.
“Russia’s recent invasion of the Ukraine shattered peace in Europe and is a stark reminder of both the fragility of democracy and the burdens necessary to protect it,” Clayton said. “Bitter partisan divisions in our own country have turned Americans against each other in recent years, fueling distrust of our institutions and spawning anti-democratic sentiments and groups.”
At the lecture, Mattis shared his perspective on the current situations using his distinguished military career and experience as secretary of state.
He says the conflict in Eastern Europe needs to end soon to prevent more devastation.
“We cannot allow this war to expand beyond Ukraine,” he said. “All wars eventually come to an end, and what we want to do is try to end this as quickly as possible. Remember, in every war, the people who suffer the most are civilians.”
Mattis spent much of his life in service to his country. He was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2010 to lead the U.S. Central Command and served as the 26th Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump. His disagreements with the administration over the war in Syria, the Iranian nuclear deal and cuts to the defense department’s budget led him to resign in January 2019.
Before taking questions, he also spoke about the partisan divide at home. Mattis said Americans need to look for ways to work together, rather than against each other.
He added that the younger generations should stand up for freedom of speech.
“If we can’t keep our friendship and respect for each other, we are not going to be able to have a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” Mattis said. “You can grow up defending the rights of people you disagree with. You can have a rousing good argument with all the passion in the world yet lose none of your compassion for them as human beings.”
More of Mattis’s comments can be found on the Foley Institute’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute, where the event broadcasted to the public.
