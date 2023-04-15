Dem leader notes ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’

MOSCOW — Rep. Lauren Necochea, chairperson of the Idaho Democratic party, joined the Latah County Democrats through Zoom to talk about the 2023 Legislative session Friday evening.
Necochea, who’s on her second term, joined the Democrats to talk about what she calls “the good, the bad and the ugly” in the legislative session, giving a summary of what has been successful and something to look out for.
The “biggest win” she says the Democratic Party has had is passing the Idaho Launch bill, which she says would provide scholarships for post-secondary training, such as training for a commercial driver’s license or higher education.
“This is a generational game-changer for Idaho,” said Necochea, who joined through Zoom last-minute after her flight got canceled because of volcanic ash that has drifted from Russia. “This bill only got passed because of Democrats. A majority of Republicans in both the House and the Senate voted against this bill. And in the House, it was only by one vote that we were able to pass that.”
One of the other “big wins” Necochea mentioned for Democrats was a new law, Senate Bill 1039, presented by Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, that would require residential fees to be reasonable and clearly outlined in rental agreements.
“If your rent is $500 a month, you can’t charge a late fee if the rent is due or if the rent is overdue by a day,” Necochea said. “That’s proportional to the total monthly rent amount. So that’s a huge win for Democrats.”
Moving toward the “bad things” that happened this session, she said was disappointed by the rejection of the bill that would have allowed free feminine hygiene to girls or any person with a menstrual cycle.
“This is something that we know can kind of cause girls to miss school or go home halfway during the day,” Necochea said. “It was really disappointing to see that go down.”
But what she found to be the most “ugly bill” has been the attempt at a travel ban for minors in relation to abortion care.
“We expect to see this challenged in the court,” Necochea said. “ I think what’s wrong with the bill is that the language is vague — I tried to ask the sponsor if a desperate 17-year-old came to me and asked me to help getting to Oregon, say, to get an abortion. It’s very unclear what I could do legally to help this desperate 17-year-old.”
The consequences can be prison time for two to five years for any person who helps someone get an abortion appointment. Idaho is the first state to try to enforce a travel ban for abortion care.
In relation to this topic, Necochea also mentioned the “disappointment” of House Bill 71 being signed, which would hand out harsh prison sentences to doctors giving care to transgender youth.
“The extremists are running the Idaho Republican Party now, and traditional Republicans don’t even want to say it out loud because they’re so afraid of the extremists,” Necochea said. “The only way we can get back to balance is by electing more Democrats and having a really strong Democratic Party.”