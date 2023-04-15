Dem leader notes ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’

Lauren Necochea

MOSCOW — Rep. Lauren Necochea, chairperson of the Idaho Democratic party, joined the Latah County Democrats through Zoom to talk about the 2023 Legislative session Friday evening.

Necochea, who’s on her second term, joined the Democrats to talk about what she calls “the good, the bad and the ugly” in the legislative session, giving a summary of what has been successful and something to look out for.

The “biggest win” she says the Democratic Party has had is passing the Idaho Launch bill, which she says would provide scholarships for post-secondary training, such as training for a commercial driver’s license or higher education.