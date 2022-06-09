With gas prices in Idaho now topping $5 per gallon, two Democratic lawmakers are calling for a six-month suspension of the state fuel tax.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little this week, asking him to call a special session of the Idaho Legislature so lawmakers can consider the matter.
“Idahoans are hurting,” they wrote. “In 2022, families across this state have watched prices for ordinary, everyday goods increase substantially, which is straining their ability to keep up with the cost of living.”
Given the recent surge in gas prices, Nelson said the proposal is timely.
“We aren’t trying to fix it forever, but people are struggling now,” he said. “They have to drive to work and drive to the store. Buying gas isn’t an option.”
As of Wednesday, AAA reported that the average gas price in Idaho was $5.025 per gallon — the highest on record. That was up from $4.479 a month ago and $3.28 at this time last year.
Idaho’s fuel tax accounts for 32 cents of that. It generates about $360 million per year for state and local highways.
Nelson estimated the proposed gas tax “holiday” would cost around $180 million. However, with the state looking at a projected $1.27 billion budget surplus this year (see related story on Page 3A), he and Ruchti think the expense is justified.
“The state has the money and working Idaho families have the need,” they wrote. “The only thing that remains is the will to do it.”
Per the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call a special session.
Little issued a statement Wednesday saying he’s “reviewing” the Democratic proposal.
Little noted that he and Republican lawmakers “championed immediate and ongoing historic tax relief” during the 2022 legislative session. He also blamed President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for “mishandling” the economy and driving up inflation.
Nevertheless, Nelson chose to take a positive view of Little’s response.
“He didn’t say no,” he said.
This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about inflation and gas prices.
State Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, introduced legislation earlier this year that would have cut the 32-cent gas tax in half for two years. However, the bill never received a hearing.
More than a dozen other states have also discussed or implemented gas tax holidays this year.
“I think that shows the idea has benefits for families, for working people and for businesses,” Nelson said. “I hope we can work together with the governor’s office and the Legislature to implement it.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.