Linda Hackbarth, co-chairwoman of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, will discuss the “Pullman Depot — A vision for the Future” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pullman Senior Center, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman.
Hackbarth will present on the historic impact of railroads on the growth of the area, discuss some of the challenges and steps ahead and share photos and information about plans to restore the Northern Pacific depot and convert it into a heritage center for the community.
The program is sponsored by the Washington State University Retirees Association. Refreshments will be provided.