Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two 55-year-old Spokane men in Colfax for warrants and drug charges after one of the men allegedly led deputies on a foot pursuit Thursday afternoon near Thornton.
According to a statement from Sgt. Michael Jordan, a resident reported a disabled vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on Senator Eugene Prince Road near U.S. Highway 195. A deputy responded and found John Shumate, who was arrested for an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation.
The statement said deputies learned a second man had walked away from the vehicle and, with the help of Washington State Patrol, they allegedly chased after Lloyd Rutherford. He was arrested for a Spokane County felony warrant for escape from community custody.
The statement said the sheriff’s office K-9, Lilly, conducted a perimeter search of the vehicle and, after receiving a search warrant, deputies allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin and approximately 25 pounds of marijuana.
Deputies also allegedly found stolen identifications and checks belonging to dozens of people.
Shumate and Rutherford were booked into Whitman County Jail for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass and theft.