The two Latah County Sheriff’s Office deputies who sustained minor injuries during a crash with a semitractor-trailer Tuesday night were released from Gritman Medical Center in Moscow the same night, said Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles.
According to an Idaho State Police report, both vehicles were headed east at about 6:15 p.m. when the crash occurred on State Highway 8 east of Troy. The semi, a 2000 Peterbilt tractor with a grain trailer, was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by the LCSO vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer, which was responding with lights and sirens to another incident, according to the ISP.
Both deputies in the vehicle, Dillon Mueller and Ransom Mallery, were taken to Gritman. The semitrailer driver was treated and released at the scene. An investigation is pending.