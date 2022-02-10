The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a 48-year-old Juliaetta man with a gunshot wound to his left thigh Tuesday evening in Kendrick.
The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the victim. According to a news release, he was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center for treatment after deputies responded to a reported gunshot wound at a residence in Kendrick.
The news release said investigators are receiving “limited cooperation” from the victim and the investigation is ongoing. It is still uncertain whether the wound was self-inflicted or if the victim was shot by someone else. Investigators believe there is no continuing threat to the public.
– Staff report