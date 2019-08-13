A 46-year-old man was arrested in Pullman after Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies chased him in his vehicle Friday morning from Grand Avenue to Leland Street.
David Lord was arrested at about 1:40 a.m. for suspicion of felony eluding, obstructing a public servant, driving with a suspended license and a warrant for failure to appear in court.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Department, he allegedly failed to pulled over for deputies on Grand Avenue and was pursued to Leland Street, where he was arrested.