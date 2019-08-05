Six deputies responding to a report of unsupervised children selling lemonade in western Washington say the lemonade was cold and tasted awesome.
Deputies with the Pierce County sheriff’s office responded to the lemonade stand in Gig Harbor on Friday following a 911 call reporting unattended kids selling beverages, the News Tribune reported. The sheriff’s office posted a photo on Facebook showing the six smiling deputies with drinks in hand and four children operating the lemonade stand.
The sheriff’s office said a parent was present.