The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday the award of a $4.3 million low-interest drinking water construction loan to the city of Moscow, according to a DEQ news release.
The $4.3 million loan will fund the completion of Well 10, the construction of two booster stations at Ponderosa Drive and Indian Hills Drive and the construction of about 3,400 feet of water main at Indian Hills Drive, Bill Belknap, Moscow deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, told the Moscow City Council in November.
Belknap said the city expects to complete Well 10 and the Indian Hills water main in 2020 and the two booster stations in 2021.
The city utilized almost all of a previous $4.3 million loan from the DEQ for water system improvements, and the city council in November decided another one was necessary to help pay for the remainder of those upgrades.
The loan from DEQ’s State Revolving Loan Fund, which is capitalized annually by grants from the Environmental Protection Agency, carries a simple 2.25-percent interest rate and is payable over 20 years, the release said. The loan terms represent a $147,390 savings to the community when compared to average costs for municipal general obligation debt issuances.
Belknap said at November’s council meeting that the interest rate could be as low as 1.5 percent or as high as 2.25 percent — both considered to be favorable rates for the city.