The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a draft water reuse permit modification for Syringa Mobile Home Park east of Moscow, according to an IDEQ news release.
The permit modification would extend the expiration date of the existing water use permit for an additional year.
The original permit authorized the beneficial irrigation of recycled water for a single growing season which concluded with the closure of the mobile home park wastewater treatment system in the fall of 2019. The modification allows the permittee to resume irrigation during the 2021 growing season through 2021.
Written comments on the draft permit modification will be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 29.
The draft permit modification is available for public review at DEQ’s state office, 1410 N. Hilton St., Boise, and on DEQ’s website www.deq.idaho.gov/.
Submit comments on DEQ’s website or by mail to: Nicolas Hiebert, P.E. DEQ Lewiston regional office, 1118 F St., Lewiston, ID 83501, or email: Nicolas.Hiebert@deq.idaho.gov.