Determined to train

Connor Horne, 14, clears a lane of snow on the track so he can practice sprints Tuesday morning at Moscow Middle School. Horne said he is preparing for the coming USATF National Youth Indoor Championship where he will compete in the 800 meter and 1500 meter distance running events. “I’m pretty motivated and I think I have a good chance at winning nationals,” Horne said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

