The Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday evening unanimously approved measures advancing a proposed 21.7-acre subdivision on the town’s northeastern edge, just north of Slonaker Drive.
Referred to as the Woodbury Subdivision, the plat consists of 74 lots ranging from 3,794 square feet to 17,973 square feet on what is mostly farmland. Measures approved included shifting the area from an agriculture forestry zone to a combination of single-family residential housing with a small neighborhood business zone.
The project is the first phase of a plan to convert 82 acres of farmland north of Slonaker Drive and Youmans Lane and south of Trail Road into what developer Mark Wintz calls “low-density residential” housing.
During a public hearing portion of the meeting, commissioners heard from nearly a dozen concerned residents living near the proposed development — chief among their concerns were water conservation and traffic.
Moscow resident Megan Klemesrud said more research must be done to better understand water availability in the region, but what data there is paints a grim picture for growth in future water use. She said she was concerned that the Woodbury Subdivision plan did not appear to include measures supporting water conservation.
“If the Woodbury development is annexed into the city, they will be drawing from that same aquifer — how much water will they need and use?” Klemesrud asked. “Moscow has already agreed to restrict aquifer withdrawals and we rely on water conservation to counterbalance growth.”
In response, Wintz said many features of the plan, like little front yard space for units and the use of shared green space, help to minimize the proposed development’s potential water needs.
Other commenters worried that increased traffic on adjacent roadways would become more busy and potentially hazardous.
Paul Hendrix said he specifically objected to Slonaker Drive being the sole access road for the project. Having worked on construction projects in several states including Florida, Alabama and Tennessee, Hendrix said he has seen first hand what neighborhoods must endure when they are close to a large development project.
“It’s one thing to add a development where roads and sidewalks and other infrastructure already exist, but it is an entirely different set of circumstances when all of that infrastructure must be built before the first home foundation is poured,” Hendrix said. “The reality is that literally thousands of tons of stone, asphalt, concrete, precast drainage structures, pipe, landscape materials, etcetera, must be hauled into the site. In addition to this, all the machinery that is required to do the site work will come in as well.”
Wintz responded saying much of the construction traffic in question will be routed through an access road connected to Trail Road on the north side of the project.
The plan received the commission’s approval with the added condition that traffic on Slonaker Drive be restricted while city infrastructure like roadways, sidewalks and sewer are constructed in the area.
With the commission’s approval, the project will be considered by the Moscow City Council. The council’s earliest opportunity to consider the development project will be in its regular meeting Sept. 20.
