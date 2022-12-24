Digital navigation gets a boost in Whitman County

Cody Allen

This fall, the Whitman County Rural Library District was honored to receive a grant for almost $500,000 from the Washington State Broadband Office and Department of Commerce to create a Digital Navigator Project in Whitman County.

I learned about this opportunity only a few weeks into starting as the new director for the district this past July, and I was immediately drawn to the idea of starting such a project. Why? Well, there were two main reasons. First, I thought it would help a lot of people in Whitman County, which is always a driving factor in decision-making at the library. Second, creating a Digital Navigator Project was a way to label, define and expand on things that libraries in Whitman County, and all over the country, are already doing: helping people get connected to the internet and teaching them what to do once they get there.

Being a digital navigator means helping people at the intersection of three related facets: home connectivity; internet connected devices; and digital skills. We want to help get people connected to the internet in their homes, get them devices that facilitate internet access and navigation and teach them the essential skills they will need to successfully navigate this digital realm.

