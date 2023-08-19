When Pullman’s Kieran Hampson was 5 years old, his father, David, took him to the disc golf course in Pullman’s Sunnyside Park.

Kieran loved to play catch with a frisbee, David said, so he thought his son would love to play disc golf. Dad was right, though it would be another 10 years for Kieran to fully embrace disc golf and play it competitively.

The 18-year-old’s disc golf journey recently reached a significant milestone as he competed in and won his first professional tournament, dubbed Throwchella, Aug. 12-13 at the Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort in Stanwood, Wash.

