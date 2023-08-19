When Pullman’s Kieran Hampson was 5 years old, his father, David, took him to the disc golf course in Pullman’s Sunnyside Park.
Kieran loved to play catch with a frisbee, David said, so he thought his son would love to play disc golf. Dad was right, though it would be another 10 years for Kieran to fully embrace disc golf and play it competitively.
The 18-year-old’s disc golf journey recently reached a significant milestone as he competed in and won his first professional tournament, dubbed Throwchella, Aug. 12-13 at the Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort in Stanwood, Wash.
Hampson won the four-round men’s professional division by one “stroke” over the runner-up and received a $173 cash prize. You can find full results at discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Throwchella_2023. Hampson competes again this weekend in an event in Coeur d’Alene.
Disc golf is a lot like traditional golf but uses a flying disc, much like a Frisbee, instead of a ball and clubs. The discs are thrown into a series of baskets with the goal of reaching the basket in the fewest tosses possible.
After his early exposure to the sport, Hampson said he rediscovered disc golf as a way to get outside and also to hang out with his friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had been playing soccer, tennis and running cross country, but remembered how much fun he’d had on the course.
After the first few rounds he decided he’d work to become good at the game again.
Hampson and his friends were invited to play in a local league in Pullman.
“We were kind of bad but we got to meet new people,” Hampson said.
Soon after, he competed in the Monster Mash tournament at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. Hampson said he didn’t remember how he did, but that it “wasn’t good.” The tournament only encouraged him to get better.
Since, he’s participated in more than 20 tournaments and qualified for the Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships for the past two years.
Hampson said it’s fun to try each new course and see the challenges given and work out his strategy. Courses can be a challenge because disc golfers often must throw around trees or bushes and across different landscapes.
While he competes against other players, Hampson said the sport also is a competition between him and the course.
Hampson said he doesn’t plan to stop playing disc golf now that he is starting his first semester at Washington State University. The tournaments are mostly on the weekends which Hampson said wouldn’t interfere with his studies and social life.