Humanists of the Palouse, a local chapter of the American Humanist Association, will have a presentation and discussion by geochemist and energy scientist James Conca titled “A Scientifically-Achievable Green New Deal” 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Conca is senior scientist for UFA Ventures, Inc. in the Tri-Cities, a trustee of the Herbert M. Parker Foundation and an adjunct professor at Washington State University.
The discussion will review what it would take for the United States to adopt a green energy infrastructure.
For additional information, visit humanistsofthepalouse.org.