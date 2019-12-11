University of Idaho Extension, Rural Roots and Hunga Dunga Brewing Co. will sponsor a discussion on Vandal Brand Meats starting at 5:30 p.m. today at Hunga Dunga, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow.
Michael Parrella, UI College of Agricultural and Life Sciences dean, will lead the discussion focused on the role and goals for Vandal Brand Meats.
The college is raising money for a new Agri Beef Meat Science and Innovation Center. The new center will be across Perimeter Drive from the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center parking lot.