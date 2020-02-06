Eight high school juniors will compete Saturday for the chance to be named 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow.
The scholarship program is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Moscow High School Auditorium. The participants will compete for more than $5,000 in college scholarships. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.
The girls will be judged in five categories: scholastic, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression. All of the girls will perform stage talents and a fitness routine the night of the show.
Participants include: Tegan Green, daughter of Todd and Tonia Green; Ashley Pope, daughter of Nate and Connie Pope; Shelby Davis, daughter of Jackson and Mindy Davis; Jessica Smith, daughter of Brent and Juli Smith; Hope Belschner, daughter of Brent and Sandy Belschner; Isabelle Landis, daughter of Greg and Elizabeth Landis; Erica Pope, daughter of Nate and Connie Pope; and Aila Carr-Chellman, daughter of Davin and Ali Carr-Chellman.
Last year’s winner, Claire Qualls, and runner-up, Audrey Bales, will help emcee the program with Dennis McGreevy. The theme of the program is “Dance the Night Away.”