Michelle Evans leads in the 2nd District judicial race over John Bradbury, but with Lewis County not reporting, the election is too close to call.

As of press time Tuesday night, Evans earned 11,817 votes to Bradbury’s 11,340. The winner will take over 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill’s seat when he retires at the end of the year.

The 2nd District covers Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties. In Nez Perce County, Evans received 5,857 votes and Bradbury had 5,778.

Tags

Recommended for you