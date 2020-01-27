Creating a more competitive repair market, allowing for the production of hemp and helping nurses and veterans simultaneously are some of the bills Idaho District 5 legislators are proposing this legislative session.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, spoke to about 25 of their constituents Saturday morning at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce as part of the chamber’s first “Coffee with District 5 Legislators” event of the 2020 session, which started Jan. 6.
The chamber’s next coffee with legislators event is 9 a.m. Feb. 8 at the chamber lobby.
Nelson said he is working on Right to Repair legislation that would make it easier for consumers to get their equipment that contains electronics fixed. Often, manufacturers are the only entities that can repair their equipment, but Nelson said his legislation would reduce the manufacturers’ power by forcing them to provide spare parts for equipment, instructions on how to repair and tools to an independent repair shop or a consumer if they choose to make the repair themselves.
He said there were about 20 Right to Repair bills in other state legislatures last year but none passed.
Nelson, who is in his first term as a state senator, is serving on Agricultural Affairs, Health and Welfare and Transportation committees.
Troy said she wants to bring back her proposed hemp legalization legislation from last year. Idaho is one of the last states to not conform with the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp federally, signed by President Donald Trump.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee introduced a bill last week that would remove hemp from the Schedule I drug classification list and allow production and transportation in the state. The federal government removed hemp from the Schedule 1 list as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, but marijuana, among other drugs, is still a Schedule 1 drug.
Troy, who is in her third term as a state representative, serves on Agricultural Affairs, Judiciary, Rules and Administration and Joint Finance-Appropriations committees. She said she is the first Republican from District 5, which represents Latah and Benewah counties, to serve on JFAC since 1996.
Goesling said he is working on a bill that would provide some student debt relief for students who completed a two-year nursing program, so they can afford to advance their education and ease the state’s nursing shortage, especially at Veterans Administration hospitals and homes.
He said he is also working on several bills aimed at veterans, including one that addresses the alarming suicide rate among service members.
Goesling, who is in his first term as a state representative, serves on the Agricultural Affairs, Education and Judiciary, Rules and Administration committees.
While several bills were discussed Saturday, Troy said disagreement between the House of Representatives and the Senate could spell trouble for proposed legislation.
“There’s quite a bit of battling going on between the House and the Senate,” Troy said. “It feels like it’s going to persist through this session, unfortunately. And I think the House’s strategy is going to be, ‘Let’s pass the budget and go home,’ and so I don’t know how much legislation is even going to make it through this year.
“I think there’s just a lack of desire to work with each other and a lack of understanding of each other’s positions.”
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.