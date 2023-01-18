The Moscow School District responded to an article posted by a conservative Idaho publication regarding a sex education video that used to be shown to eighth-graders.

Idaho Freedom Foundation on Tuesday reported that Moscow Middle School students were shown “a disturbing video with animated sex scenes” that was created by Trojan Condoms.

The article claims this video, which the report says uses cartoons to teach condom use, violated Idaho law because it did not promote abstinence.

