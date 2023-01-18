The Moscow School District responded to an article posted by a conservative Idaho publication regarding a sex education video that used to be shown to eighth-graders.
Idaho Freedom Foundation on Tuesday reported that Moscow Middle School students were shown “a disturbing video with animated sex scenes” that was created by Trojan Condoms.
The article claims this video, which the report says uses cartoons to teach condom use, violated Idaho law because it did not promote abstinence.
Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey told the Daily News on Monday the district stopped using the video last year after hearing from community members concerned it did not teach abstinence.
Idaho’s health education standards say schools should encourage abstinence. Bailey said the district does this, but added Idaho law does not prohibit schools from teaching about using contraceptives.
He said the video is part of the Reducing the Risk program that’s offered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Bailey said parents of students must opt in to the district’s sex education program.
“So, it’s not a program that is forced on any of our students,” he said.