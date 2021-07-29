The Dixie-Jumbo complex 14 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City continues to grow in steep and difficult terrain, posing an increasing threat to the communities of Dixie and Comstock.
Kristy DeYoung, spokeswoman for the Type 3 Incident Management Team that is overseeing firefighting efforts on this July 5 lightning-caused blaze, said the fire is burning in extremely dry conditions with heavy fuel and hard-to-get-to areas.
“The primary focus is to keep it out of the Red River drainage and do point protection along the Salmon River corridor,” DeYoung said Wednesday.
That includes structures, bridges and historic landmarks.
“So rather than drawing a hard line (around the fire) they’re focusing efforts on protecting those important points and let the fire do its thing around it,” she added.
The Dixie Fire increased by 244 acres Tuesday for a total of 39,869 acres and is at 18 percent containment. The fire is growing to the south along the Salmon River and is expected to reach Tepee and Jersey Creek in the next day or so.
Fire professionals have worked to strengthen and reinforce contingency lines around Comstock and Dixie and additional pumps and hoses are being deployed in anticipation of expected fire movement.
“The Dixie-Comstock area is still an area of concern,” DeYoung said, “and they are taking every opportunity to do as much preparation work to strengthen existing lines, and the concern is that the fire can still come back around on the west side of town. There’s no telling what any one fire can do, but they are doing their best, realizing that the fire could come up” one of the nearby drainages.
A Type 1 Hotshot Crew supported efforts to the north along Forest Road 1190/Jack Mountain Road in the Red River drainage. There are 299 total personnel working on the complex.
The Jumbo Fire increased by 42 acres Tuesday for a total of 2,346 acres and is at zero percent containment. The fire is being evaluated for further actions and is moving south toward the Salmon River.
Boaters on the Salmon River are directed to stop at Whitewater Ranch for updated information before continuing downriver. There is active fire on the north side of the river from Allison Ranch south to Mackay Bar. Camping is open on both sides of the river below the highwater mark, but campers are advised to watch for rolling, flaming debris on river canyon slopes.
The Cougar Rock Complex in Clearwater County is burning 6,740 acres and is 61 percent contained with 421 personnel assigned to the fires.
Within the complex, firefighters continue to secure the perimeter of the Scott Fire and check sprinkler systems that have been set up around infrastructure on the Goat Creek Fire and make sure they are working. The Benton Ridge Fire continues to back downhill toward Dworshak Reservoir and crews are extinguishing hot spots along the southern containment line. Firefighters are also working to stop forward progress of the Butte Creek Fire at the Thompson Creek drainage.
The Snake River Complex located 20 miles south of Lewiston is at 108,794 acres and 87 percent containment. There are 144 personnel who are continuing to grid the active fire areas and mop up hot spots, patrol control lines and provide initial attack on new fire starts.
A National Incident Management Organization has taken over management of 23 backcountry fires within an 815,000-acre area of remote-roadless land known as the Storm Theater Complex. The organization is focusing on long-range planning to protect high value resources.
The Storm Creek Fire is located 9 miles southeast of Powell and was last measured at 9,596 acres.
The Lynx Fire located 23 miles east of Elk City is estimated at 650 acres and firefighters are working to ensure structure protection equipment is working if it’s needed.
The Snow Creek Fire is located 15 miles east and northeast of Kamiah and is estimated at 900 acres. Firefighters are continuing to hold and improve containment lines on several sides of the fire.
The Leland Complex composed of the Sand Mountain, Johnson Creek, Pine Cree and Bonami fires is estimated at burning 3,350 acres and is 67 percent contained.
A small fire was reported about mid-day on the Lewiston Hill near the Old Spiral Highway. The Nez Perce County Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes, according to the report.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.