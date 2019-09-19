2018 One year ago today
Cities across the nation have established Indigenous Peoples Day as a tribute to native peoples who have historically been displaced in the name of American progress, and it seems Pullman may be next. A large crowd turned out for Pullman City Council’s meeting with many in attendance in support of a discussion surrounding the possible implementation of the new holiday. … University of Idaho students and Moscow residents may begin to notice a refreshed look and brand gradually sweeping the city, campus and state as the school moves forward with a rebranding effort that officials say began three years ago. While those familiar with the UI may remember a number of new logos, taglines and ad campaigns from the university in years past, this is a larger, more complete effort.
2014 Five years ago today
The University of Idaho Women’s Center’s Take Back the Night event took a quieter and more poignant turn this year as crowds of students, staff, faculty and community members marched silently through campus. The event began with a rally that filled the Agriculture Building auditorium to beyond capacity, forcing many attendees to stand at the room’s entrance for lack of seating. … Sandy Rollins, Latah County’s disaster services coordinator, has been responsible for training and locating resources so first responders and residents alike can handle disasters. She started off nearly two decades ago in July 1995 as a part-time employee handling noxious weeds and disaster services for the county.
2009 10 years ago today
Carol Ingles started the first Closet Transfer 28 years ago in her home town of Bainbridge Island, Wash. She opened her third consignment shop last month in downtown Pullman. Ingles’ son has been attending Washington State University for the past six years, and each time she would visit she would think about the need for consignment in town. She scouted out locations and eventually settled on an empty space downtown, at 242 E. Main Street. … The aroma of hot dogs, hamburgers and all the fried foods one could imagine can be smelled two blocks away from the Latah County Fairgrounds. For many people who aren’t agriculturally inclined, the fair is all about the food.
1994 25 years ago today
The Garfield Clinic, which has been providing medical service since 1991, quietly closed its doors last week. The clinic, a joint venture between the Garfield Hospital District and Pullman Memorial Hospital, was established to provide primary care and treatment for people with minor injuries. The departure of Dr. Jay Schmauch was cited as the most obvious reason for closure, but the clinic also suffered from a lack of business. … Students, faculty and staff of Sunnyside Elementary School made a triumphant return this morning, parading to the school from the Gladish Administration Building where they spent the first three weeks of classes. Following a six-member brass band and teens wearing “I survived Sunnyside Remodeling” T-shirts, the younger children marched in pairs, holding hands.