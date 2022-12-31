Do birds really talk? A look at speech, mimicry

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Speech and vocal mimicry are coincidentally two different things that sometimes sound the same.

A recent study has more closely examined vocal mimicry in pet birds. But let’s begin thinking about this for a moment from some different angles.

Certainly, people have mimicked animal communication with bird calls, coyote and wolf howls, and even the sounds fish make when feeding in order to lure them closer. Recently, a travel documentary about the Canary Islands featured teachers there preserving an ancient form of whistle speech.

