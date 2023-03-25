Do sick pets create sickpet owners?

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Two types of people have self-identified to me over the years as not liking pet dogs and cats, no matter how well trained they were.

One group, typically were from countries where dogs and cats as well as other small mammals represent a risk of rabies. Understood.

The second group could be categorized more broadly as germophobes, fearing any number of real or imagined disease risks. One woman in particular felt compelled to let her children see pets, but they were not to get within 10 feet or so before being admonished back into place at her sides. She was the nervous wreck.