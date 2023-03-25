Do sick pets create sickpet owners?

Two types of people have self-identified to me over the years as not liking pet dogs and cats, no matter how well trained they were.
One group, typically were from countries where dogs and cats as well as other small mammals represent a risk of rabies. Understood.
The second group could be categorized more broadly as germophobes, fearing any number of real or imagined disease risks. One woman in particular felt compelled to let her children see pets, but they were not to get within 10 feet or so before being admonished back into place at her sides. She was the nervous wreck.
Now certainly if a person has a known susceptibility to disease and they have been educated by a physician to avoid animals, that all makes sense. But to see otherwise healthy people fear disease as described is perplexing.
A new study has looked at the role of people infecting animals and vice versa. This new study shows that, “People and their pets may be able to transmit drug-resistant ‘superbugs’ to each other.”
That is not surprising. One can understand this by thinking about a person who works in a glitter factory. It is very likely that the person will come home each day with glitter on their body somewhere.
If one lives in close proximity to animals, particularly mammals like ourselves, it is likely that we share bugs with them and they with us. This however does not necessarily translate into clinical disease.
The study in question will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen on April 15. The researchers say their study “noted that cross-transmission cases are rare and it’s still unclear if pets are giving germs to people or the other way around.”
The organisms studied were some of the most serious drug-resistant types with names too long for a 600-word column. The bottom line however rests above (pun intended). “Cross-transmission cases are rare.”
Let’s turn this around though. Let’s say for the sake of semi-intellectual discourse that cross-transmission cases were common.
Look around yourselves. We’d all be very ill and dying or dead if that were the case. We’d be burying the dead in lime in slit trenches if this were the case.
People kiss their pets on the mouth commonly, even though I’ve never understood that. If not, they surely kiss their fur somewhere.
Most (animals and people) do not get sick or die.
Pet owners all caress their pets and most often do not wash their hands well before say, eating or rubbing their own eyes or mouth. Again, most survive without clinical disease arising or death resulting.
Now before you proclaim, “Ah-ha, that proves it,” stop and take a deep breath. Normal and otherwise healthy animals and humans survive because we have a competent immune system that tackles such challenges minute-by-minute, around the clock.
Yes, every once and a while a new or naturally modified bug comes along that more easily causes disease in animals and people. Some we can predict, others we can’t until they arise. Some we can make vaccines against, and others remain challenging. Note we still do not have a vaccine for HIV.
“Our findings verify that the sharing of multidrug-resistant organisms between companion animals and their owners is possible,” lead researcher Dr. Carolin Hackmann said. “However, we identified only a handful of cases suggesting that neither cat nor dog ownership is an important risk factor for multidrug-resistant organism colonization in hospital patients.”
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.