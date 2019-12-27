Debi Dockins, cofounder and chairwoman of the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, was recently recognized by the Idaho NonProfit Center for her efforts to support cancer patients on the Palouse.
Dockins’ efforts were recognized during the Idaho Philanthropy Day celebration held Nov. 14 in Coeur d’Alene.
Dockins is the cofounder of Gritman Medical Center’s Light A Candle Program, which has raised more than $350,000 since its formation in 2011. The NW Cancer Foundation of Hope has raised more than $80,000 since its formation in 2017. She has helped raised more than $400,000 to support those battling cancer in Whitman and Latah Counties.
Upon accepting the award, Dockins stated, “We all have a cancer story — cancer affects our families and our friends. Anything we can do to ease their burden, even for a moment, with our actions and our finances, shows that they are not alone.”