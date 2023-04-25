Doctors see ambiguity in out-of-state abortion law

Peter Neiman

Planned Parenthood and a group of physicians are arguing an opinion made public from Idaho’s chief legal officer saying the state’s abortion laws prohibit referring patients out of state for abortions is having a chilling effect, even if the office later withdrew the opinion.

In a hearing in district court Monday, representatives of Attorney General Raúl Labrador said the opinion in question, issued March 27 to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, doesn’t pose a threat because it has since been withdrawn and that the office wouldn’t have jurisdiction to enforce the law anyway.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and two Idaho health care providers are suing for injunctive relief to stop enforcement under an opinion that Labrador signed, which states, “Idaho law prohibits an Idaho medical provider from either referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services or prescribing abortion pills for the woman to pick up across state lines.”