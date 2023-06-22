Document: Officials built Kohberger family tree

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. A judge overseeing the case against Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool)

 AP

A newly released court document offers more details about how investigators used DNA evidence to identify the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to protect the names and personal information of Bryan Kohberger’s relatives from being disclosed when investigators presented the genealogical evidence they found.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary charge in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail and awaits a trial scheduled Oct. 2 to Nov. 12.