PTSD can have a profound affect not only on military veterans, but on their families as well, said Norma Jaeger, the executive director of the nonprofit Recovery Idaho.

Jaeger is also the executive producer for the documentary film, “I Married the War,” from the Boise-based directors Betty and Ken Rodgers. That film, she said, aims to shine a light on those stories.

The documentary specifically focuses on the wives of veterans, who often have one of the biggest roles in trying to help their spouses manage PTSD and reintegrate into civilian life.

