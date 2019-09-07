Conservation groups along with writer and producer Steven Hawley will show the new documentary, “Dammed to Extinction,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.

Following the screening, Hawley will lead a discussion on the link between salmon and orcas, and how dams relate to recovery efforts for both species.

Co-sponsors include UUCP Environmental Task Force, Palouse Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition, Friends of the Clearwater and Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment.

Admission is free.

Tags

Recommended for you