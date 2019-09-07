Conservation groups along with writer and producer Steven Hawley will show the new documentary, “Dammed to Extinction,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Following the screening, Hawley will lead a discussion on the link between salmon and orcas, and how dams relate to recovery efforts for both species.
Co-sponsors include UUCP Environmental Task Force, Palouse Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition, Friends of the Clearwater and Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment.
Admission is free.