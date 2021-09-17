POCATELLO — A funeral home currently under investigation was targeted because of a cremation chamber badly damaged in an explosion and a decomposing body visible through a window, according to state disciplinary documents.
The East Idaho news reported the documents, published this week by Idaho’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, outline how the investigation of the Downard Funeral Home began. Owner Lance Peck and his two businesses, Downard Funeral Home and Portneuf Valley Crematory, have had their license revoked by the Idaho Board of Morticians.
Investigators stopped at Downard Funeral Home on March 24 for routine inspections. Peck reported his cremation chamber exploded and did not work.
Later, investigators got a call about an odor coming from the funeral home. Authorities say visible through a window open to passersby was a decomposing body on the preparation table. A division of licensing investigators stopped by Downard Funeral home on Aug. 31 and found the building locked. A rear garage door was open and the strong odor permeated the air. Investigators noted windows were covered and a decomposing body could not be seen.
With the revocation of his license, Peck is ordered to pay $4,946.94 in investigative fees.