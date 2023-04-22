Does Gen Z prefer pets over people? Perhaps

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Growing up, a pet was the equivalent of a toy. If it broke, you threw it away and maybe got another. If it kept needing batteries, you threw it away and maybe got another. And certainly, if the toy caused injury, you got rid of it and probably did not get another.

Today’s pets are more often valued higher than children with some important exceptions. While this column has previously discussed at length that human-animal bond and how it is reflected on the veterinary world and the marketing of pet products, we’ve not discussed other aspects.

Indeed, pet ownership affects the world of real estate, too. Specifically, what are the home-buying and home-ownership trends being seen in Generation Z customers?

