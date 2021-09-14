Megan Girkin, of Pullman, uses all her might to help her 140-pound, 3-year-old Mastiff-German Shepherd mix, Ceaser, out of the pool as he gives her a wet thank you while at Howling at Hamilton on Sunday at Moscow. Over a hundred dogs visited the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center for the Humane Society of the Palouse’s fundraiser.

Tags

Recommended for you