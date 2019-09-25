Dogs from throughout the Pullman area will compete in the 11th annual Mutt Strutt noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Reaney Park.
The annual fundraiser, benefiting Whitman County Humane Society’s Pooch Park, will open with music by Yellow Dog Flats.
Games begin at 1 p.m. Dogs will compete in peanut butter spoons, bobbing for hot dogs, a costume contest, pet tricks and other events. Event-winning dogs earn prizes for their owners.
Registration is $20 per dog. Entrants receive a T-shirt and two game tickets. Register online at whitmanpets.org/muttstrutt.