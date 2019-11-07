Dolly Germer of Moscow will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house starting at noon Saturday at the American Legion Cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Cake will be served at 2 p.m.
Germer was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Hardin, Mont., to George and Celista Epler. She lived there with her parents and sisters Pauline, Jean Leona, Mary and Catherine until the family moved to St. Maries, Idaho, in 1937. Germer graduated from St. Maries High School.
She married George Germer on Jan. 26, 1948, in Moscow. The couple made their home in Moscow, where they raised three children.
Germer is known in the family for her pies, family dinners, fried chicken, hand crocheted afghans and playing pinochle.
The event will be held by Germer’s children, Larry Germer, George Germer and Susan Petersen.
She has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her husband, George, died in January 2014.
Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration and wish Dolly a happy birthday. The family requests no gifts.